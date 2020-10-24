Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Fadnavis was recently appointed as its poll in-charge for Bihar assembly elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:53 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Fadnavis tweeted about his health condition.

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” he tweeted.

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!,” he added.

Fadnavis was recently appointed as its poll in-charge for Bihar assembly elections. He has already held a few meetings in Bihar and also held a three-day tour of floods affected areas of western and central Maharashtra.

