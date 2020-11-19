BJP leader Kirit Somaiya targets Aaditya Thackeray; Shiv Sena rubbishes allegations

After targeting chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi, over a land deal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged the CM’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the state environment minister, violated the office of profit rules by holding a position in a private firm even three months after he was sworn in as a minister.

While Shiv Sena rubbished the allegations and said that they do not take Somaiya seriously, Aaditya Thackeray did not respond to the calls and text messages.

Somaiya, at a press conference, said as per records with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Aaditya was designated partner in M/S Hibiscus Food LLP (limited liability partnership) and Eliora Solar LLP until March 31, 2020, before he resigned, almost three months after he was sworn in as a minister in the state cabinet. He was designated partner of the first entity since July 14, 2015, and in the second firm since April 26, 2015, Somaiya said.

“Aaditya was actively involved in the real estate business even after being sworn in as a minister last year. This is a clear violation of office of profit law. The family should also clarify whether Aaditya is in partnership with a leading Thane-based developer. The family has been misusing their position for their land and building businesses. In his election affidavit, CM Thackeray has shown three land records twice and it needs to be clarified if there was any intention of hiding other three plots,” Somaiya said. “As per rule 2(1) (X) of the Limited Liability Rules, 2009, an officer of the LLP means all of them who are partners, designated partners, employees and any person under whose directions/instructions the partners of the LLP has been accustomed to act. Aaditya was in an executive position in the firms and it leads to the violation of the office of profit law.”

Somaiya said in the affidavit submitted by the CM in his Legislative Council election in May, three survey numbers 42/1/B, 43/1/D/3 and 41/1/A/1 have been shown twice in the column describing the land parcels owned by his wife, Rashmi. Somaiya said the CM should clarify this as the “people of Maharashtra would like to know about the details, the legal provisions, the role of Thackeray family members in these companies and deals”.

Sena legislator from Dindoshi and the party’s chief whip in Assembly Sunil Prabhu said, “There is nothing wrong in holding a position in any company and I do not think it has led to any type of violation of office of profit law. I have not gone into the details of allegations, but I am sure there was no violation done by Aadityaji. As far as the land deals are concerned, everything was transparent and shown in income-tax returns and election affidavits. Somaiya has been doing this for publicity.”

Somaiya had last week raised questions over the joint land purchase deals by Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar, wife of Sena legislator Ravindra Waikar. The land parcels were purchased from Anvay Naik and his family in 2014. Naik died by suicide in May 2018, holding journalist Arnab Goswami responsible in his suicide note. Waikar had then clarified that the transactions were mentioned in the income-tax returns.