‘BJP misusing power to topple governments’

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:57 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

The Maharashtra Congress party members protested outside Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to topple the states led by other parties. The protest was held in the backdrop of the political developments in Congress-led Rajasthan. Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said that the attempt by the BJP to overthrow the Congress government was unconstitutional and an attempt to murder the democracy.

“The BJP has been attempting to topple the governments of the opposition parties in various states by misusing power and money. They want to gain power through immoral and corrupt means. For this, the Governor’s office and Raj Bhavan are being used by foul means,” he said.

Along with Thorat, public works minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad and other senior leaders participated in the protest on Monday morning.

