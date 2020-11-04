BJP MLA files complaint against actor Amitabh Bachchan over question on quiz show

A legislator from the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has approached Latur police seeking action against actor Amitabh Bachchan and Sony Television Network for “hurting the sentiments of Hindus, and creating divide between Hindus and Buddhists.”

During the October 30 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati? host Bachchan posed a question about which scripture was burnt by Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers on December 25, 1927. One of the options was Manusmriti (the others were Vishnu Puran, Bhagvat Gita and Rigved). After participants, social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni picked the right answer, Bachchan said, “Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti” that ideologically justified “discrimination and untouchability and burned its copies”.

To be sure, the questions and comments are scripted by the show’s producers, not Bachchan.

The question led to outrage and, on Tuesday, the MLA from Ausa in Latur, Abhimanyu Pawar, submitted a complaint to the police on Tuesday. “All the four options were related to the Hindu religion and it establishes that it was a deliberate attempt to hurt their sentiments,” he said. The MLA also stated, “KBC has tried to create friction between Hindus and Buddhists by reviving the old memories about Dr Ambedkar’s bitter remarks against the Hindu religion, Manusmriti and his religious differences.” Dr Ambedkar along with his lakhs of followers converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

Latur SP Nikhil Pingle said, “We will decide on the sections to apply and whether to file an FIR. It may take couple of more days.” Spokespersons for Sony and Bachchan did not respond to requests for a comment.