Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / BJP, MNS announce protests over inflated power bills in Maharashtra

BJP, MNS announce protests over inflated power bills in Maharashtra

The BJP has announced a protest to burn the copies of inflated electricity bills across the state on Monday, while the MNS has announced protest marches in all districts on November 26.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Thane BJP stage a protest demanding immediate withdrawal of inflated power bill. (HT FILE)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced agitations against the inflated power bills and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s failure to give the people any relief from them. The BJP has announced a protest to burn the copies of inflated electricity bills across the state on Monday, while the MNS has announced protest marches in all districts on November 26.

After the state government announced its inability to give any relief from the excessive electricity bills consumers received during the Covid-19 lockdown, the opposition has decided to take to streets on the issue. The BJP has termed the government’s announcement on its inability to provide any relief as cheating as the government had earlier promised to give waiver in electricity bills.

The MNS put up banners with the message ‘My Bills, My Responsibility’ across the city mocking the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ tagline for the Covid-19 outreach programme. The party had warned the government with aggressive agitation on the issue if the relief was not given to the consumers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Nov 22, 2020 23:39 IST
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 22:50 IST
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Nov 23, 2020 00:01 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST

latest news

Is Chrissy Teigen’s adorable doggo too big to sleep in the bed? Watch
Nov 23, 2020 01:18 IST
Farm leaders mobilise support for November 26 rally in capital
Nov 23, 2020 01:16 IST
Former Panipat councillor’s body fished out
Nov 23, 2020 01:10 IST
Test frequency, not accuracy, may be key to controlling outbreak: Study
Nov 23, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.