BJP’s interest lies in toppling govts: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena parted ways from its three-decade old ally, BJP, and formed government in Maharashtra by joining hands with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress in November last year after assembly polls.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The CM dared the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and advised the Centre to protect its own government first. (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being only “interested in toppling governments” and said that his former ally should rather focus on improving the economy.

Addressing the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally, Thackeray said, “World over the economy is disrupted and during such a time, if BJP is interested in toppling governments instead of paying attention to the country’s economy, then I think, we are inviting anarchy.”

The CM dared the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and advised the Centre to protect its own government first.

“If your foundation stone has weakened, you have no culture, no thoughts, then such a government will not last for long. I challenge you to topple our government but first protect your government. Because one-day people will look beyond you and say anybody is fine but not you. This thought has already started,” Thackeray said in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena parted ways from its three-decade old ally, BJP, and formed government in Maharashtra by joining hands with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress in November last year after assembly polls.



The Sena chief also slammed the BJP for indulging in politics during Covid-19 pandemic. “Despite Covid-19, the governments are being toppled in the country... give at least some attention to the country as it is going to the nether world.”

Thackeray also hot out at BJP over Goods and Services Tax issue, Sushant Singh Rajput case and party’s free vaccine promise in Bihar assembly polls.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged that Thackeray had nothing to highlight about his government’s functioning. “We expected that Uddhav Thackeray will speak about his government’s performance... but he spent his entire speech criticizing central government and the BJP. He does not have anything to narrate even before his party workers,” he said in a series of tweets.

