Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / BJP’s Kirit Somaiya demands BMC action against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya demands BMC action against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

Following the no-confidence motion moved against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar amidst allegations of corruption against her, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Following the no-confidence motion moved against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar amidst allegations of corruption against her, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has now alleged that Pednekar had illegally acquired a residential flat in a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project in Lower Parel, and also set up an office in one of the SRA buildings which was meant for society welfare purposes. On Thursday, Somaiya wrote to municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal demanding action against Pednekar.

Somaiya said, “The mayor has illegally acquired a flat in Gomata Janata SRA project in Lower Parel and I have submitted supporting documents as well. The office she has set up belongs to the firm her son owns and she has received several BMC and SRA contracts through illegal means.”

Pednekar did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment.

Last week, BJP moved a no-confidence motion against Pednekar, in the wake of allegations that she misused her position to award contracts to her son’s firm.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Electric vehicle charging station planned at Mumbai’s CSMT
Sep 17, 2020 23:44 IST
PU online exams: Delay at rural colleges in Ludhiana on Day 1 due to network issues
Sep 17, 2020 23:44 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passes away due to Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Badlapur man set ablaze by neighbour dies
Sep 17, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.