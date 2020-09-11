BJP seeks emergency meeting to move no-confidence motion against Mumbai mayor

In the wake of allegations against mayor Kishori Pednekar of misusing her position to award contracts to her son’s firm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) appealed for an urgent general body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday to move a no-confidence motion against her.

Pednekar had earlier rubbished the allegations.

BJP’s move comes even as Pednekar tested positive for Covid-19 and was advised to be in home quarantine.

Vinod Mishra, BJP leader in BMC, said, “We have requested for an emergency meeting under section 36 (H) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to move no-confidence motion against mayor.”

It remains to be seen whether the Shiv Sena can gain support from disgruntled councillors of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as cracks appear among the three ruling parties in the state.

To get the no-confidence motion passed, BJP will have to achieve a simple majority among the councillors present during the voting. Currently, Sena has a strength of 97 councillors, BJP has 83, Congress has 29, NCP has eight, Samajwadi Party has six, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has two and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has one corporator in BMC.

Pednekar, who underwent rapid antigen testing on Thursday, is asymptomatic. She tweeted, “I am isolating myself at home as advised by doctors. My family members have been tested for Covid-19. With your best wishes, I will soon resume work to serve Mumbaikars.”

She also appealed to people, who have come in contact with her, to get tested for Covid-19.