‘BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off’: Uddhav Thackeray on Khadse’s resignation

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the resignation of Eknath Khadse. Thackeray said that the BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off.

“When someone like Eknathji Khadse, who expanded the BJP’s base, leaves the party, then the BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off when it is reaching the pinnacle of success,” the chief minister said about his party’s former ally.

“There is no point in reaching the pinnacle if the foundation stones are coming off,” he added. Thackeray was speaking in Osmanabad where he took stock of the losses caused due to heavy rains and floods last week.

“Earlier, we (Shiv Sena) left the NDA, the Shiromani Akali Dal also left the alliance recently. Now Khadse is also not with the BJP. Hence, the BJP should think about it. Being an old friend of the BJP, it is my duty to alert them,” he said.

Thackeray also said that he is ready to “welcome” Khadse in the family of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Khadse announced his resignation on Wednesday, blaming former chief minister and now leader of opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis for taking such a step. He said that Fadnavis, through the police, fabricated false cases against him.

“The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed police to register FIR against me on false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. Inquiries for corruption was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in BJP,” he said while interacting with the media.

Khadse further said that he will join the NCP on October 23.