BJP to issue no-confidence motion against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

In wake of the allegations against Mayor Kishori Pednekar of misusing her position to award contracts to her son’s firm, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is issuing a no-confidence motion against the mayor by September 7.

Senior BJP leaders had a meeting with Opposition parties in the BMC. However, none of the political parties has so far committed to supporting the BJP but has suggested to bring it in the general body meeting.

BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde said that the party is still discussing with the Opposition parties. “We are holding a discussion with all Opposition parties. A final decision on the motion to be tabled will be made soon,” he said. On August 20, party leaders of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena had alleged conflict of interest regarding a firm that was awarded a contract in June to supply manpower at the NSCI Covid facility in Worli without following the due process of tendering. The firm is registered in the name of Mayor’s son, Saiprasad Pednekar.

Councillors of Congress and NCP are unhappy with Sena’s decision-making in the BMC. It is being said that Sena does not take Congress or NCP in confidence while making key discussions.

A senior Congress leader in the BMC said, “Even though we are in alliance in the state, Sena has never considered us a partner in the civic body. We are discussing the no-confidence motion without party high command. A decision is yet to be made.”

For BJP to get the no-confidence motion passed, they will have to achieve a simple majority among the councillors present during the voting. Currently, Shiv Sena has a strength of 97 councillors, BJP has 83, Congress has 29, NCP has eight, Samajwadi Party has six, MNS has one and AIMIM party has two corporators in the BMC.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has linked eight companies with the firm associated with the mayor and demanded the state to probe into the matter. Somaiya said that there are eight companies whose registered address is same as Kish Corporate Services Private Limited; the firm is run by Mayor’s son Saiprasad Pednekar. Somaiya further alleged that the Mayor has been the additional director in this firm in the past.