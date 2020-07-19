Sections
BJP to launch state wide milk protest on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its allies will hold a token protest to demand ₹10 per litre payment by the government to state’s dairy farmers on Monday. The protest...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:19 IST

HT Correspondent,

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its allies will hold a token protest to demand ₹10 per litre payment by the government to state’s dairy farmers on Monday. The protest will be held at all district collector and tehsildar offices, said BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil. Patil said that all BJP allies will also participate in this protest, which will take a serious turn from August 1 if the government continues to ignore their demands.

“The plight of dairy farmers is terrible as prices have fallen as low as ₹16 to ₹18 per litre. Due to Covid-19 milk collection is not happening and they had faced severe losses. To express their plight, all allies of Mahayuti will come together and protest,” said Patil.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, however termed this protest as “opportunistic politics”. “They have nothing to do with farmers. First, they had announced a protest on August 1, but when it came to light that the dairy development minister Sunil Kedar has announced a meeting to address this issue on Tuesday, they preponed their so-called protest.”

