BJP using the Ram temple public donation drive as part of 2024 election campaign, alleges Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has already donated Rs1 crore for the construction of the temple

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:28 IST

By Naresh Kamath, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya in August. (ANI)

The Shiv Sena has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to use the public donation drive for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya to fund its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an editorial in Saamna, the mouthpiece of the Sena, it alleged that the decision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to depute 400,000 volunteers to meet 1,200,000 families across the country for collecting donations had political overtones. “This is just a campaign in the name of Ram temple. It is time for political parties to stop using the Ram temple issue and focus on developmental issues,” said the editorial. It called such a political campaign disrespectful to those who laid their lives for the creation of Ram temple. “Who are these volunteers who will collect money? Who has appointed them?” questioned the editorial.

Also Read: Ram temple fund drive to start with contributions from prominent personalities: Trust official

The editorial questioned the very concept of public donation for the construction of the temple. “Lord Ram was the king of Ayodhya and we have all fought a war for the construction of his temple. This involves the pride of India. People have sacrificed their lives for this campaign. Hindus across the world have donated generously for this construction. Then what is the purpose of this donation drive?” questioned the editorial.

The Shiv Sena has already donated Rs1 crore for the construction of the temple.

This announcement comes on the heels of the decision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to not use government money and construct the temple using donations from the followers of Lord Ram. This campaign will take place from January 15 till February 27.

