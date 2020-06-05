Sections
BKC Covid centre to resume functioning from Friday: BMC

BKC Covid centre to resume functioning from Friday: BMC

The Covid care centre located at Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to resume operations from Friday, civic authorities...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:28 IST

By Shrinivas Deshpande,

The Covid care centre located at Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to resume operations from Friday, civic authorities announced on Thursday.

The facility was evacuated in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga and reportedly suffered damages due to the strong winds coupled with heavy rain on Wednesday. Several videos of the damage caused to the BKC facility were shared on social media but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

(BMC) has denied claims of extensive damage and said the minor repair work is being done on a war footing.

Senior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar, who is assigned to oversee the detection and isolation of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, said, “Only the outer compound wall, made of makeshift material, came off. There was no damage to the interior of the facility. We have started maintenance work and the centre can be restarted from Friday.”



Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani also assured that no major damage was done to the Covid centre. “There is no need to worry. We have already started repair work. We are also planning another facility which is near to this one which will also be a 1,000-bed centre. Let me assure you that there is no impact of the cyclone on our Covid preparedness,” he said.

