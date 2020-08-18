BKC gets its own art installation

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated an art installation at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The installation with the letters B, K and C symbolise what BKC is, “modern and bold,” tweeted Thackeray.

The art installation is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s “BKC Art district plaza” near the Nandadeep Garden. The plaza will include seating space, amphitheatre and green space. MMRDA is also planning on an annual festival on lines of the Kala Ghoda festival here