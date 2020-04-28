Sections
BKC ground to be turned into quarantine facility

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:54 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

To tackle the rising number of cases in the city, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is setting-up a facility to accommodate 1000 beds in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground.

The work on the facility started on Monday and is expected to be completed in 15-20 days, officials from MMRDA said. MMRDA can also ramp up facilities for 5000 beds in the future, officials said.

An official said, “Jupiter hospital in Thane will be providing medical facilities as part of CSR activity towards this non-critical quarantine facility at BKC.”

On Tuesday, the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, Aaditya Thackeray, tweeted that the chief minister’s office had asked the authority to assist in modular quarantine and isolation facility in order to ramp up beds as part of corona preparedness. “MMRDA has started doing its bit. If we don’t want to go here, we must stay home and stay safe,” Thackeray tweeted.



