Blacklist firm for subcontracting 100% work for Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II: Yashwant Jadhav to BMC chief

While pointing out major irregularities in subcontracting of civic works in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has demanded blacklisting of a civic contractor for subcontracting the work.

Jadhav has written to the municipal commissioner, redirecting his attention to violations in subcontracting and demanded stricter vigilance in all tender processes. “As per BMC’s norms, contractors can only subcontract 25% of the total work awarded. However, it has been brought to my notice that this particular contractor has subcontracted 100% of the work. My demand is not only to blacklist such contractors but to also penalise them with a heavy fine,” the Shiv Sena leader told HT.

The contractor in question was hired by BMC for a ₹234-crore civic contract, which is a part of its ambitious Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II (MSDP).

While municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was unavailable for comment despite multiple attempts, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (MSDP), said, “I have not seen the complaint. We will look into it.”

Subcontracting usually leads to compromises in quality of civic works, say some elected representatives.

Samajwadi Party (SP) member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Rais Shaikh said, “Big contractors use their qualifications to get expensive civic projects, and then subcontract the work to others. This system of subcontracting is rampant in BMC. Majority of the road repair works are subcontracted, where the original contractor takes some percentage of the total payment and gets the work done by multiple subcontractors. A stricter on-site vigil is the solution to stop this system.”

Under MSDP II, the civic body has planned seven water treatment plants at Malad, Worli, Dharavi, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra and Bhandup, with a capacity of generating 1,700 million litres per day (MLD) of tertiary water, which will add 50% extra water supply to Mumbai.