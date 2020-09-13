Blame game over 100-bed ICU facility at Mumbra Dedicated Covid Centre

A fortnight after the much-talked about 100-bed Intensive Care Unit at the Dedicated Covid Centre (DCC) in Mumbra was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the facility is already facing problems galore.

Patients from Mumbra approaching the centre for ICU are being sent all the way to Thane as the ICU facility here is non-operational.

The doctors working at the centre claimed that it lacks basic facilities like proper ventilation, non-functioning air conditioners, no power back-up and internet connection.

The temporary shed set up at the hospital too has led to inconvenience as the facility gets heated up quickly.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the MHADA authorities are now each putting the responsibility of this shed on the other.

The facility also does not have enough stock of essential medicines.

The Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre at Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium in Kausa, Mumbra, has 400 beds including 100 ICU beds, 200 for Covid Care Centre (including 100 for men and women each) and 100 general beds.

On August 24, CM Thackeray inaugurated the centre online from TMC office. Set up at a cost of Rs 30cr, it is among the five emergency centres set up recently across Thane.

Lack essential medicines

The centre, at present, does not have essential medicines to treat Covid patients in ICU while the power supply in Mumbra is also erratic. So, with no power back up, the ICU cannot be operational, expressed a doctor from the centre requesting anonymity.

He said: “A list of more than 300 medicines was sent to the authorities but hardly 50 of them had been received. The hospital also lacks proper ventilation, the air-conditioners aren’t working making it difficult for the staff to work, we have repeated cases of nurses vomiting and fainting. There is also no power supply till afternoon on most days, the temporary shed heats up the entire facility making working difficult.”

Another doctor informed that there is no internet connection at the front desk, so they cannot get details of the patients or the bed availability across the city.

On Monday, a meeting was held on this issue at the TMC. Ganesh Deshmukh, additional municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “The centre was built by MHADA, which is taking care of the problem with the shed.”

When questioned about the empty bed in the ICU centres, he said, “We are working to start the ICU facilities as soon as possible.”

The issue of lack of medicines, ventilation, printing facility, sonography machine and drainage problems too were discussed in the meeting and the corporation said they would soon be resolved.

Bhushan Desai, chief officer, Konkan Region, MHADA said, “We have only built the shed. The other facilities and further operations are taken care by TMC. When the centre started operating, we came to know about the ventilation issues. A meeting was held recently to discuss issues with the centre. We will see that all the problems are sorted out.”

Dr Khalid Shaikh, Director of Om Sai Medicare Trade taking care of the medical facilities at the centre, said, “The centre is too hot due to the temporary shed making the patients uncomfortable. We mostly accept asymptomatic patients at the centre, while patients above 50 are sent to Thane Global Hospital. The TMC authorities are making all the necessary arrangements for the shifting of patients. Once all the facilities are available in the ICU, we can start admitting patient.”

Over 1,150 asymptomatic patients have so far been admitted in the hospital.

Dr Sharmin Dinga, in-charge of the Covid Care Centre, said, “We also treated patients with mild symptoms who have recovered. We have admitted patients from Thane, Diva, Shirdi, Sawantwadi and Mumbra among others who have totally recovered and were given better facilities.”