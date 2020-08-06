BMC advises Bihar IPS to use digital platforms for investigation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday rejected Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari’s request to be exempted from home quarantine and advised Tiwari to use digital platforms to conduct his investigation while in isolation. Tiwari is in Mumbai in connection with a first information report (FIR) filed in Patna, regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tiwari reached Mumbai on August 2 and according to Bihar Police authorities, he was forcibly quarantined by BMC. On August 3, BMC issued a clarification that Tiwari was asked to quarantine as per the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government to contain the spread of Covid-19. The civic body also said it had explained to Tiwari the procedure to apply for an exemption from home quarantine. Following this, Bihar Police had sought an exemption for the same from BMC.

In response, BMC on Wednesday advised Tiwari to use digital platforms to pursue his investigation and asked Tiwari to follow the state’s Covid-19 guidelines. Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu confirmed a letter had been sent to Bihar Police citing the prevalence of Covid-19 in Bihar and advising Tiwari to use digital platforms while quarantined. If Tiwari wishes to step out before the end of his quarantine, he must first get tested for Covid-19 and if the results are negative, he would be free to move around.

Corporator Vinod Mishra, who is the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in BMC, said, “I have written to the BMC commissioner regarding the matter. The reason to detain the said IPS officer proves malice behind the detention. Under no provisions of existing laws, directives, notifications such an order of undertaking investigations via digital platforms can be passed. This proves BMC administration is a puppet at the hands of the state government.”