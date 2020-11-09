Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / BMC announces complete water cut in parts of Mumbai for Wednesday

BMC announces complete water cut in parts of Mumbai for Wednesday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced complete water cut in seven administrative wards on Wednesday. The wards include A ward (Fort), B ward (Dongri), E ward...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced complete water cut in seven administrative wards on Wednesday. The wards include A ward (Fort), B ward (Dongri), E ward (Byculla), F South ward (Sewri), F North ward (Wadala), M East ward (Mankhurd) and M West ward (Chembur).

Water supply will be discontinued from 10am to 8pm on Wednesday and water pressure will be low on Thursday in these wards.

The civic body is carrying out repair work of a leakage in 1,800mm water main. A senior civic official said, “The water pressure will be low on the next day (Thursday) as well. Citizens should ensure that they save water and use only what is required.”

A press statement by BMC issued regarding the same also states that citizens should drink boiled or filtered water on both these days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

Over 31 mn exposed to Covid in K’taka: Sero study projections
Nov 10, 2020 00:14 IST
J&K logs 9 deaths, tolls climbs to 1,542
Nov 10, 2020 00:14 IST
Himachal records highest single-day spike of 711 cases
Nov 10, 2020 00:13 IST
Operation in J&K’s Machil still on, says BSF
Nov 10, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.