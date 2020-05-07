Sections
BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

The civic body has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along with apartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said. (AP)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has reserved 3,343 rooms across 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indian nationals stranded in other countries once they are evacuated.

Indian nationals from Britain, USA, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia are expected to be flown back to Mumbai starting from May 7, the civic body said.

It has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along withapartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said.



“On landing in Mumbai, the Indians returning will be quarantined in hotels, and they will be admitted in hospitals, if found infected with coronavirus on completion of quarantine period,” said Vijay Khanake, BMC spokesperson.

