BMC calls Fadnavis’ claims of reduced testing ‘baseless’

After leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis criticised the civic body for inadequate Covid-19 testing, BMC denied the allegations, saying that daily testing has only increased by introducing antigen tests and easing testing conditions in private clinics.

“It was relieving to see yesterday’s Covid cases in Mumbai coming down to 806 until I realised that only 3300 samples were tested. Are we playing with the lives of Mumbaikars?” Fadnavis had tweeted on Wednesday.

In a clarification issued later the same day, BMC said, “All such claims are baseless.” The civic body said that nearly one lakh antigen tests are being conducted, and by allowing testing in private clinics without any prescription, it has increased the daily testing average from 4, 000 daily tests earlier, to 5, 500 daily tests as on July 8.