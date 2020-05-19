Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC changes Covid-19 sealing rules, may seal floor instead of entire building

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:44 IST

By Mehul Thakkar,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a revised protocol for sealing of buildings in case one or more residents are detected with Covid-19. According to the new protocol, the entire building need not be sealed and only that particular floor can be sealed as decided by BMC authority. Meanwhile, symptomatic patients who test positive for Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, will be shifted to appropriate health facility, BMC has said in the circular.

BMC has also said that in case the floor or building is sealed, the handover will be given to society office bearers for ensuring all help is provided to the affected families. BMC has appealed to not stigmatise those being quarantined.

However, the civic body has also said it may seal entire building depending on the situation. Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of BMC, said, “Sealing of building or floor may be decided based on local situation, area of building/society complex, number of cases, etc.”

