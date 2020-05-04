BMC chief: Only admit those who show symptoms to hospitals

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 23:43 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, in a circular on Monday, asked all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials including ward and hospital staffers to strictly adhere to the guidelines of admitting only symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with comorbidities in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals. He further directed that asymptomatic patients without comorbidities or patents showing mild symptoms are to be admitted in Covid care centres and Covid health centres. The circular stated that several hospital managements are being pressurised by health worker unions to admit asymptomatic patients in hospitals.

Further, in a video conference with all ward officials on Monday, Pardeshi reiterated that guidelines should be strictly followed. A BMC official said, “There are several instances of asymptomatic patients being admitted in hospitals, which may lead to delay in getting bed for symptomatic patients. Hence, we have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines on admission of patients.”

The circular has pointed out that as per the guidelines issued by the Central government for managing Covid-19 patients all asymptomatic positive patients are to be kept in corona care centres (CCC), moderately symptomatic positive patients in dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC), and critical Covid positive patients with comorbidities in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH).

The circular reads, “However, it has been brought to notice that various unions of health workers, medical practitioners etc. are pressurising hospital management to admit asymptomatic Covid positive patients in facilities which should be ideally used for symptomatic patients and asymptomatic patients with comorbidities. Therefore, once again it is reiterated that DCH and DHCH facilities should be used only for symptomatic patients and asymptomatic patients with comorbidities. These guidelines are to be followed strictly by all concerned. A deviation will be viewed very seriously, which may be kindly noted.”



Currently, there are around 29 dedicate hospitals, including government and private hospitals, in the city to deal with Covid-19 patients. Further, BMC has arranged around 34,700 beds across the city for CCC and DHCH.

A ward official wishing not to be named said, “When any asymptomatic patient is admitted in hospital, there are high chances of the virus becoming more active in his body. Whereas, the ones with symptoms may develop further complications if they have to wait for medical attention. Hence, it is advisable to bifurcate and admit patients following the guidelines.”

