Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / BMC collects about Rs 3.5 crore for face mask norms violation since April 20

BMC collects about Rs 3.5 crore for face mask norms violation since April 20

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

As per the Union health ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continues to be the most severely affected state by Covid-19 in the country with 1,25,971 active cases. (Reuters Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected approximately Rs 3.5 crore in fine for over 1.6 lakh violations of face mask norms between April 20 to October 29 this year, the civic body said.

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

As per the data provided by the BMC, there were 9,107 fines for violations on October 29 alone from which Rs 18,21,400 were collected.

According to it, from April 20 till October 29 there have been 1,60,279 violations of face masks in total for which Rs 3,49,34,800 in fines have been collected by the BMC.

As per the Union health ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continues to be the most severely affected state by Covid-19 in the country with 1,25,971 active cases. However, 15,03,050 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far, while 43,837 deaths have been reported due to it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Work, don’t show off: PM Modi mantra’s for young probationers
Oct 31, 2020 13:47 IST
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Oct 31, 2020 11:37 IST
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
Oct 31, 2020 13:01 IST
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
Oct 31, 2020 13:31 IST

latest news

Hong Kong media mogul denies involvement in Biden report
Oct 31, 2020 13:47 IST
Covid-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds
Oct 31, 2020 13:43 IST
Abhishek pens note for ‘baby brother’ Sikander Kher on birthday
Oct 31, 2020 13:43 IST
All educational institutions to remain closed in Odisha till Nov 30
Oct 31, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.