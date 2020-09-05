BMC conducts 90,000 antigen tests across Mumbai with 6.3% positivity rate, 1 lakh more kits ordered

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tested around 90,000 people in the city for Covid-19 using rapid antigen kits, since July. Counting those conducted at private hospitals, more than one lakh rapid antigen tests have already been done in Mumbai. To further boost testing, the civic body is procuring one lakh new kits.

On Friday, 2,068 people were tested with rapid antigen kits, of which 19 were diagnosed with Covid-19. This reflects a 9.2% positivity rate. Cumulatively, from July till September 4, 89,126 people have undergone antigen testing under the supervision of BMC. Of this, 5,674 have been detected with the novel coronavirus infection, which accounts for a positivity rate of 6.3%.

Mumbai’s positivity rate from real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, antigen tests and repurposed TrueNat tests (originally used to diagnose tuberculosis) stands at 5.3%.

Antigen testing is conducted on swabbed nasal samples that detect antigens that are found on or within the virus Sars-Cov-2 that causes Covid-19. It is performed outside the conventional laboratory setting and gives results within 30 minutes.

“The positivity rate is the highest in major civic-run and private hospitals as other than high-risk contacts, the tests are also conducted on suspected patients for faster results. However, we have seen that false-negative cases are only around 2%, despite the kit’s sensitivity rate being 50%,” said a senior health officer from BMC.

To boost rapid antigen testing, BMC has acquired 50,000 additional kits, and the remaining 50,000 are expected to be delivered by Saturday.

“We have plans to expand antigen testing to all corners of the city. In the next phase, we will provide testing kits to civic-run dispensaries and maternity hospitals, for which we placed the second order to procure the 50,000 antigen testing kits,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

In August, BMC had instructed wards like R Central (Borivli), R South (Kandivli) and D (Grant Road) among others to conduct 1,000 tests daily, which will include both antigen and RT-PCR.

However, a section of medical experts has opined that too much dependency on antigen testing may lead to several false-negative cases.

Dr K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India, warned against overuse of the kits. “As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), antigen tests have a moderate sensitivity of around 50%. If we start using them more than RT-PCR, we might fail to detect many infected patients. They should be used as an additional testing tool, not the primary one,” he said.