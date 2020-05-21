Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC designates cemeteries for Christians, Chinese and Jews

BMC designates cemeteries for Christians, Chinese and Jews

After members of Christian community complained about lack of burial spaces for bodies of Covid-19 victims, the civic body issued a circular designating four cemeteries for Christians, two for...

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After members of Christian community complained about lack of burial spaces for bodies of Covid-19 victims, the civic body issued a circular designating four cemeteries for Christians, two for Chinese and one for the Jewish community.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed burial within city limits, provided the ground is large enough to ensure that there is no threat of transmission to the area’s residents. Other groups that traditionally bury their dead were asked to cremate bodies. However, 20 Muslim cemeteries were allotted for burials.

Following which, the civic body faced a backlash from other minority communities which said that it hurt their religious sentiments that provisions for their dead were not taken into consideration.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old Christian woman from Mahim had to be cremated at Oshiwara crematorium, when the family was not provided with a burial space in cemeteries.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.