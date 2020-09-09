BMC distributes worksheets to Mumbai students facing internet connectivity issues

In a bid to help students with poor internet connectivity get access to learning, the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently started distributing worksheets to them.

Schools under BMC distributed class-wise worksheets for the syllabus taught in August. Parents had been asked to visit schools in designated slots assigned to them and collect the worksheets. The initiative has been sanctioned up to December.

“In order to ensure students do not remain out of touch with respect to their studies, we have started distributing periodic worksheets of all subjects through schools. Students can solve these worksheets and parents can then submit them to the school for teachers to check them. Teachers can contact students and guide them further,” said Mahesh Palkar, education officer, BMC.

As per data obtained by the BMC education department in August, around 25% students in civic body schools were unable to join online classes even two months after schools in the state reopened in June. The civic body had thus distributed textbooks to students in the same month.

Now, the BMC has also appointed ‘Palak Mitra’ (friends among parents) through its schools. “The concept is to seek help from parents who are reasonably educated and who can help students in their locality in their studies. Through such volunteers, we are sending out educational content, giving students exercises and monitoring their progress. In addition to this, teachers have been asked to visit localities where students can be taught in small groups of three-five,” added Palkar.

A principal from a BMC school in the eastern suburbs said that the initiative of appointing Palak Mitra has been helpful in reaching out to more students.

“When our teachers tried to contact students, many could not be reached as their contact numbers had changed or they had migrated to their hometowns. With the help of local support from other parents, we were able to track these students and make sure they get to learn like the others,” said the principal.