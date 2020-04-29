Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC doesn’t find any error in Covid-19 test results of pvt lab

BMC doesn’t find any error in Covid-19 test results of pvt lab

Days after sending a show-cause notice to Thyrocare private laboratory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quality checked thirty Covid-19 samples of the lab and didn’t find any...

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:32 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Days after sending a show-cause notice to Thyrocare private laboratory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quality checked thirty Covid-19 samples of the lab and didn’t find any discrepancies. As HT reported on Monday, the lab was given notice for violation of testing norms. After receiving several complaints, BMC ran a quality check on thirty positive samples that were tested at the laboratory. “We collected the samples from the lab and ran a second test. We didn’t find any discrepancy in the results. Thus, the claims of false-positive reporting has been overruled,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Sharjeel Imam booked under stringent UAPA
Apr 29, 2020 22:45 IST
List of all sites where you can watch Irrfan Khan’s films
Apr 29, 2020 22:45 IST
Ulhasnagar records first Covid death
Apr 29, 2020 22:42 IST
Health ministry launches app for testing labs to avoid duplication of sampling data
Apr 29, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.