BMC extends deadline for admissions under 25% RTE quota due to rising Covid cases in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city and the ensuing lockdown, the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now given an extension to students who wish to secure admissions through the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota in city schools.

According to a circular issued on Tuesday, admission for students, who have been selected in the online lottery conducted by the department, can take place until September 15. This year, a total of 14,135 applications were received for the 7,069 available seats under the quota in the city. Of the selected students, 2,522 students have confirmed their admissions.

“Several students, who have migrated to their hometowns due to the Covid-19 situation, may not have been able to make it to the city to confirm their seats,” said an official from the education department.

The circular states that parents, who are not able to physically visit schools to confirm provisional admissions, can send relevant documents to the school through email or social messaging applications. Such admissions would be confirmed provisionally and parents can submit the original documents to the school later.



After the deadline for admission ends, students whose names appear on the waiting list will be eligible to claim seats against vacancies.

