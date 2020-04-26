BMC gears up for plasma therapy, patient identified

Blood donated by a patient who has recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is processed in a device for being used for plasma therapy to treat other patients with the disease at Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. (REUTERS)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ready to start plasma therapy for eligible coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients. A patient at Lilavati Hospital has been identified for the first plasma transfusion in Maharashtra, according to sources, and the process is likely to be carried out on Sunday. A plasmapheresis — removal, treatment, and return or exchange of blood plasma — machine has been installed at Nair Hospital.

The convalescent plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those infected. The therapy can also be used to immunise those at a high risk of contracting the virus such as health workers, families of patients and other high-risk contracts. Three units of plasma from recovered patients are already collected, sources said. Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, BMC, said, “Patients’ blood group is getting matched. Five more recovered Covid-19 patients have been screened to donate plasma. Other recovered Covid-19 patients are being contacted, so that more severely ill patients can benefit from plasma therapy.”

Last week, the state had sought permission from the Centre to start clinical trials of plasma therapy and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Kerala and Delhi have already got permission to conduct the trials.