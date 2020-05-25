BMC is testing at 65% of its capacity

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) increases the number of tests conducted for Covid-19 in the city, experts have urged the civic body to expand the scope of testing. At present, BMC is at 65% of the official testing capacity.

According to BMC, around 4,500 samples are tested daily for Covid-19. The official testing capacity of private and government labs is over 7,000 samples a day.

“We have extended the lab capacity as a precautionary measure if Covid-19 cases spike further. We are conducting enough tests every day,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health officer, BMC.

BMC’s data shows that between May 13 and May 23, despite the increased testing capacity, fewer than 4,500 tests were conducted on many days. For example, BMC conducted 2,673 tests on May 13; 3,112 on May 14; 3,260 on May 18; and 3,209 on May 22.

The data also shows 32 of every 100 tested samples are Covid-positive. Most tests are conducted in containment zones and hotspots. “As these areas have the highest number of cases, the rate of identification of Covid-19 is also high. This means we are testing the right section,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

Experts said the identification rate shows more tests are needed. “Mumbai has a population of over 2 crore. We are testing around 4,500 samples which is far from adequate. The more we test, the more we identify, and the more we can stop the chain of infection,” said Anant Bhan, global health expert.

However, laboratories say they’re working at capacity. “Every day, we get over 600 samples. Some days, it goes over 900. This causes a pile-up of samples and we fail to give reports within 24 hours. At present, I have 300 samples that came on Friday,” said a lab technician from a private laboratory.

Last week, BMC instructed labs that Covid-19 test results must be declared within 24 hours of receipt of samples.

For those with severe cases of Covid-19, delays in receiving results can be critical.

On May 10, a 35-year-old resident of Vakola developed a fever. After an x-ray indicated he had pneumonia, he tried to get himself admitted but was refused by two hospitals. On May 13, he tested for Covid-19 at Hinduja Hospital. The test results came on May 16. “No one agreed to admit him without a Covid-19 test. For 48 hours, he was at home without any medication,” said the patient’s brother. The patient was died in hospital, a few hours after being admitted on May 16.

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) has criticised BMC’s Covid-19 policy. “First, as patients don’t get treatment until they get the report, their health deteriorates. Then they are rushed to hospitals, and collapse within hours. As there is no policy to treat suspected patients, they are either kept at home or quarantined in facilities. Due to this, more people get infected,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president, AMC.