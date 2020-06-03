BMC issues circular on lockdown relief in 3 phases

Even as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made a plea to citizens to stay indoors in view of the Cyclone Nisarga, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Tuesday evening issued detailed guidelines to ease restrictions in Mumbai, as part of lockdown 5.0 in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. In tandem with the Maharashtra government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ announced on May 31, BMC has allowed easing of restrictions in a three-phased manner, from June 3, June 5 and June 8.

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal, who issued the circular, said, “We will follow government orders.” He implied that people should stay at home for two to three days during which the cyclone is expected to make landfall in Mumbai.

From June 3, outdoor recreational activities such as jogging, cycling, running, and walking in open public spaces, parks, and playgrounds will be allowed, along with opening of government offices with 15% staff, or 15 staff members, whichever is lower, and businesses such as garages for motor repairs. From June 5, markets, market areas and shops, except malls or shopping complexes, will be opened between 9am and 5pm, along with plying of taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs for essential purposes. From June 8, private offices will be allowed to operate with 10% staff, while the remaining staff will work from home.

These relaxations will not apply to containment zones, where only essential services of medical and grocery stores will remain open. The periphery of containment zones will be defined strictly by respective ward officers and no one can enter or exit a containment zone, except for medical emergencies, the circular read. It also advises pregnant women and elderly citizens to stay home.

The circular allows outdoor activities from June 3 strictly between 5am and 7am. Group activities will not be allowed. Children must be accompanied by adults. Also, people can undertake such recreational activity only in their neighbourhoods, and long-distance travelling is not allowed.

Shops and markets will be allowed to remain open on the condition that they are open on either side of the road on alternate days. All shops and markets will remain shut on Sunday. Use of trial rooms and exchange policies will not be allowed. Shops that do not follow social distancing rules will be closed down immediately.

The circular allows for taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs to ply for essentials, with two passengers apart from the driver. Two-wheelers are allowed only with a single passenger and no pillion rider, and four-wheelers are allowed with two passengers along with driver.

While certain restrictions are eased, schools, colleges, educational and training institutes will be closed. Also, Metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, places of worship, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will remain closed. Religious and cultural functions and sports gatherings will not be allowed. International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, and passenger movement by train and other domestic travel will not be allowed unless specified with an order. It has also disallowed night activity, and prohibited any movement of people between 9pm and 5am, except for essential services.