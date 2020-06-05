Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC partners with Uber to help patients track ambulances

BMC partners with Uber to help patients track ambulances

Mumbaiites will soon be able to track the live location of ambulances, estimated time of arrival (ETA) along with other details after they book an ambulance on the emergency helpline numbers 1916 or...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:08 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Mumbaiites will soon be able to track the live location of ambulances, estimated time of arrival (ETA) along with other details after they book an ambulance on the emergency helpline numbers 1916 or 108.

After booking an ambulance, one will receive a message with the information regarding the ambulance. The message will contain the dispatch time of the ambulance along with a link to track it and see the ETA.

This will be possible as mobile application-based cab service Uber has partnered with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) in order to provide technical information and support to automate ambulance availability and dispatch system.

Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “The government



has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19 and this partnership is our contribution to support the city. By leveraging our global tech expertise we hope to optimise the allocation of BMC’s ambulances and ensure their real-time tracking to help already burdened hospitals be better prepared for incoming patients and emergencies.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms
Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane
Jun 05, 2020 02:14 IST
Kashid beach: A tourist spot ravaged by the storm
Jun 05, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.