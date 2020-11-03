Sections
BMC plans ₹3.61-crore viewing deck at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:09 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

An artist’s impression of the proposed deck, which will be constructed over a defunct stormwater drain outfall. (BMC)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct a viewing deck extending over the Dadar seashore at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation site of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The civic body plans to build the elevated platform over a non-functioning stormwater drain (SWD) outfall.

The elevation of the deck will be 16 feet above sea level and will allow visitors to enjoy sunset views. According to the BMC’s plan, the structure will be spread across 1, 500sqm. The estimated cost of the project is ₹3.61 crore, and tenders for the same were floated on Monday.

The plan includes building ramps on the deck to provide accessibility to the differently-abled and senior citizens. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward (Dadar), said, “The SWD outfall is redundant, and there are many visitors who climb on it to take selfies or photos of the Bandra-Worli sea link. We decided to strengthen the drain outfall area and construct this deck as a tourist attraction. All necessary coastal permissions have been sought for this project.”

The existing SWD outfall earlier functioned to drain the water from mills in Dadar area. Since most of the mills have shut down, the outfall has been non-functional.

Dighavkar said that the height of the elevation was decided based on the height of the highest tide in the past 10 years. Another senior civic official said, “Electric lamp posts will be installed, which will be similar in style to the proposed railing on the deck. Since the deck will be over the SWD outfall, covering it completely, the drain will be protected from any further damage. All coastal norms are being followed.”

Activists, however, are sceptical that the project will make headway. Nikhil Desai, citizen activist from Matunga, said, “We keep hearing about such attractive projects, but very less is implemented on the ground. Authorities had also planned the Mumbai Eye, a giant Ferris-wheel on the lines of the London Eye, but nothing has been implemented so far. One can only say something about such projects after they have been implemented.”

