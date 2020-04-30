BMC plans isolation facilities at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Lower Parel

Sections
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:40 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

One of the most affected administrative wards in the city, G South (Mahalaxmi, Worli, Lower Parel), which has recorded the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases, is preparing to scale up its isolation facilities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised Mahalaxmi Racecourse for setting up of a 200-bed isolation facility to treat Covid-19 patients. The parking lot at the Racecourse is being looked at to set up the treatment centre. The Lower Parel Railway ground will also be turned into a 100-200-bed isolation facility.

A senior civic official confirmed that the Mahalaxmi isolation facility will have lightweight cardboard beds which can support a weight of more than 200kg and are cheaper. “The ground of the racecourse has been ruled out for the isolation facility since it has several infrastructural challenges of its own. Each of the beds will have oxygen support. There will be two-three intensive care units (ICUs) set up there,” said the official.

Former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir said, “We are looking at other options at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mulund, and Goregaon to find set up more isolation facilities. A lab testing unit will be set up at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) facility” At the NSCI facility, a negative pressure technology – an isolation technique to prevent cross-contamination from room to room – is being set up to ensure the safety of staff. The BMC is also planning to set up Safest Booths – phone booth-like setups to conduct swab testings safely – across the city. The booths are designed to help health workers stay safe as they do not come in direct contact with the patients.



State cabinet minister and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray told HT, “We even started X-ray and pulse oxymeter checks along with screening of maximum people through fever clinics. Safest Booths are ideal designs for quick testing.”

