BMC plans special study of Covid-19 trends in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon begin a study on trends in Covid infection among Mumbaiites, which will be made available for global research and as a benchmark for public health care in case of such a crisis.

From the plush housing societies of south Mumbai to congested pockets in India’s largest slum Dharavi and densely populated Govandi-Mankhurd, Mumbai’s Covid medical staff handles and treats patients across the socio-economic spectrum. A total of 78 hospitals, including jumbo Covid centres, dedicated Covid health centres, Covid care centres and beds reserved in peripheral civic hospitals, are handling the patients.

BMC’s plan involves documenting every aspect of Covid-19 in the city such as effect of medicines on patients depending on their age and extent of infection; chances of recovery based on their socio-economic background; and nutrition during the treatment. A team of researchers and professors from all civic hospitals and medical colleges will be formed to create a research bank.

Dr Satish Dharap, acting dean of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, said, “We will study what kind of treatment is impacting which type of Covid patient and how it is helping in their recovery. Various departments such as medicine, pulmonology, microbiology, intensive care specialty and psychiatry will be involved in this study.”

The observations will be concluded by researchers, based on which a report will be prepared. This study is likely to start from this week and will only be carried out in BMC-run hospitals and Covid centres.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “This plan is at an initial stage. While every aspect of Covid-19 will be documented, the team of researchers has been asked to come up with various questions for the research and study them accordingly. We are one of the few cities that handle a minimum of 1,000 Covid patients a day and this is a handful of an experience for our staff. We want this experience to be put to good use and share our research with the world.”

BMC is yet to decide on the number of patients to be monitored for the research.

Last week, professors and doctors of major civic hospitals held a meeting, chaired by Kakani, to discuss the outline of the study. Kakani said, “In case of Remdesivir, the study should focus on the stage at which the medicine was administered, the vital parameters at that time and the changes –recovery or deterioration of health. This will be an ongoing process.”

The researchers will also compare the recovery time of patients from buildings to that of slums. Efficacy of medicines like anti-viral drugs and plasma therapy will be part of this study. According to senior civic officials, of the total 192,427 Covid-19 cases, more than 70% have been treated in BMC-run hospitals and centres. So far, 155,638 Covid patients have been discharged.