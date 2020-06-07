Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic

BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic

Earlier, a similar gas leak complaints were filed by citizens in September 2019, however, the source of gas leak was detected.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:19 IST

By Mehul Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The BMC’s disaster management department had got around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police. (HT Photo)

Late on Saturday,several residents complained of suspected gas leak from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Powai, Vikhroli, Chembur areas. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was trying to detect the source by investigating the same, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC said).

Preliminary information by BMC’s disaster management cell reveals the incident was reported at 9:53 pm. The gas leakage was reported at US Vitamin company in Govandi (East).

Source of the gas is unconfirmed, our investigation is ongoing, said Prabhat Rahangdale of Mumbai Fire Brigade.

In a tweet BMC stated, “We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon.”



“Please don’t panic or create panic, appeals BMC. It adds, 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose”, BMC said in a tweet.

Earlier, a similar gas leak complaints were filed by citizens in September 2019, however, the source of gas leak was detected.

The BMC’s disaster management department had got around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police.

