BMC schools used as Covid-19 centres were not cleaned afterwards, claim Mumbai teachers

Several teachers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have complained about lack of cleaning and sanitisation at the schools. On Wednesday, Shikshak Parishad, a teachers’ group, wrote to the BMC’s education department, pointing out the poor state of cleaning at the civic schools.

“The state education department has asked for 50% attendance from teachers. But when they go to school, the place has not been cleaned. How will teachers work in such an atmosphere?” said Shivnath Darade, secretary of Shikshak Parishad.

Mahesh Palkar, education officer at the BMC, said, “Principals have been instructed to get schools cleaned after they were opened for teachers. We have urged them time and again to ensure cleanliness of the premises. We will issue a circular yet again.”

In August, BMC schools that were used as quarantine centres were handed back to the civic body. Schools were asked to ensure sanitisation and cleaning before they were opened for teachers and students.

Teachers, however, said that in many cases, no cleaning was done. “The washrooms have become so bad that they cannot be used. We travel from far and it is a big inconvenience to us,” said the teacher of a BMC school in the western suburbs. Many teachers alleged that the civic body had not provided sanitisers and other cleaning material. “We have asked teachers to carry their own sanitisers because we have not got any,” said the principal of a school in the eastern suburbs.

As per standard operating procedures (SOP) released in October, teachers from all schools in the state can be called in for work related to online learning or other academic work. Schools have been asked to ensure that they sanitise their premises and get temperature checks done. Teachers have been asked to follow safety guidelines like wearing masks, following physical distancing, etc. Similarly, schools need to follow the policy of ‘staying home if unwell’ for teachers who are not feeling well, and especially those who have comorbidities or are above the age of 50.