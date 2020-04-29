BMC screens 76 lakh for Covid-19 symptoms

Under the wide net approach method, the BMC screened 76 lakh people by using more than 500 teams across all wards. In this method percentage of detection of the positive cases was 0.04% (Satish Bate/HT file photo )

Civic heal staffers and para-medical staff have successfully surveyed 76 lakh people in the city for cough, cold, and fever-like possible symptoms for the coronavirus disease till Tuesday according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Following the survey, about 3,000 suspected Covid-19 cases have been identified and referred for the test.

Considering the extent of coronavirus spread in the city, the civic body has decided to use a two-pronged approach to screen the maximum possible population in the city through the wide net approach method and the targeted approach method.

Under the wide net approach method, the civic body screened 76 lakh people by using more than 500 teams across all wards. In this method percentage of detection of the positive cases was 0.04%

Under the targeted approach method, the civic body has tested 65,000 high-risk population. Out of which more than 5,000 people were tested positive for coronavirus. In this method, the percentage of positive cases was 7%.

Dr Daksha Shah, health officer, BMC, said, “We formed more than 500 teams to screen people for the possible symptoms like cough, fever, cold. We asked teams to refer suspected patients for further treatment. This method works very well and helps to stop further spread of disease or to detect disease at an early stage.”

As far as fever clinics are concerned, a total of 8,175 patients were screened in 204 fever clinics. Of these, 2,805 swabs were sent for laboratory testing and 238 positive cases were identified.

Since March 12, a day after the Andheri-based couple was found positive, the BMC has diverted its staff from other departments for the task to screen the people for the possible symptoms.