BMC seeks help from NGO workers to maintain water supply in G-North ward

In a bid to maintain regular water supply in Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim (G-North ward), the civic hydraulic department has roped 18 non-governmental organisation (NGO) workers and civic staffers from neighbouring G-South wards to help and maintain regular water supply in the ward.

The civic body fears that the water supply in the region could be affected as 30 workers and civic water supply department have been quarantined after a junior engineer of the ward was tested Covid-19 positive.

Water supply in the areas like 90 Feet Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Senapati Bapat Marg Junction, Kumbharwada and Dharavi could be affected. However civic officials claimed no water cuts will be imposed.

On Friday, the civic hydraulic department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has hired 18 NGO workers with a minimum daily wage of ₹450 per day to maintain water supply the ward.

Ajay Rathore, chief engineer, hydraulics department of BMC, said, “The issue is only related to operations. We have enough water stock and there is no problem related to maintenance. Hence, with the help of the respective ward officer, we have decided to help from NGO workers to smoothen water supply.”

Assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, “As we have limited staff, we decided to hire workers from private NGO’s on daily minimum wages. Initially, we have to train them.”

He further told that all the quarantined staffers did not show any symptoms and hence there is need not to worry about them.

Earlier on April 28, a junior engineer from the water supply department was tested positive. Around 30 workers from the same department who came in contact with junior engineer were quarantined on April 30. These 30 workers were deployed at 30 different locations in the region to open and close water pipeline valves.