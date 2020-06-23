Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC starts drone disinfection drive

BMC starts drone disinfection drive

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:27 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

In a first-of-its-kind effort, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is using a drone to carry out disinfection of mosquito-breeding spots in the city which are located in congested areas and are inaccessible to humans. The drone disinfection drive started on Monday in Worli. Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Worli, tweeted about the drive late on Monday. “A drone survey (to identify the sopts) was conducted last week to disinfect Vector-borne diseases (like dengue and malaria),” he tweeted.

