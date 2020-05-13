Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC starts training teachers for CBSE, ICSE schools

BMC starts training teachers for CBSE, ICSE schools

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has started conducting online training sessions for teachers of the newly opened civic-run CBSE and ICSE schools, starting...

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has started conducting online training sessions for teachers of the newly opened civic-run CBSE and ICSE schools, starting Monday. The teachers are being trained over a period of six days before they start teaching in the new schools. The civic body recently conducted a lottery for admissions to the Poonam Nagar School in Andheri, which is affiliated to the CBSE board, and Woolen Mills School in Mahim, affiliated to the ICSE board.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali
May 14, 2020 01:10 IST
Rs 20-lakh cr central package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry
May 14, 2020 01:09 IST
Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices
May 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers
May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.