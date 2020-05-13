BMC starts training teachers for CBSE, ICSE schools

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has started conducting online training sessions for teachers of the newly opened civic-run CBSE and ICSE schools, starting Monday. The teachers are being trained over a period of six days before they start teaching in the new schools. The civic body recently conducted a lottery for admissions to the Poonam Nagar School in Andheri, which is affiliated to the CBSE board, and Woolen Mills School in Mahim, affiliated to the ICSE board.