BMC to test symptomatic corporators involved in food distribution work

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:19 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to test corporators displaying Covid-19 symptoms, who are involved in food distribution to the needy.

According to the decision by the BMC taken on Friday, those corporators who are involved in food distribution and relief work amid the Covid-19 lockdown will be tested for the coronavirus if they display any symptoms.

If required, the civic body will also test the corporators’ family members.

The decision was taken following the death of a BMC official who was involved in food distribution work in Dharavi. Post this, several BMC officials who were involved in the work were tested for Covid-19.



However, the BMC decided to also test symptomatic corporators considering they are working on behalf of the BMC and are involved in food distribution and relief work.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We are screening all frontline staffers like policemen, security staff, drivers, etc. Corporators also are part of the same. Through screening, if anyone is found symptomatic, we can always conduct tests on such corporators.”

According to BMC officials, family members of the corporators will only be tested if the corporator tests positive.

“A corporator can also be tested in case he had gone to some area to distribute food, and if a large number of citizens from that area get infected after the visit. In this case, the corporator also becomes a high-risk contact, and will be screened along with family members,” said a BMC official.

