BMC to test those above 50 years in containment zones

Starting this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started to proactively conduct Covid-19 tests – both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests – on citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities living in containment zones and sealed buildings. Along with senior citizens, high-risk contacts from these areas will also be tested.

So far, only symptomatic patients were being proactively tested by BMC. However, new directives by the municipal commissioner ordered such tests on asymptomatic senior citizens as well as high-risk contacts.

All 24 administrative wards have been asked to scale up their daily Covid testings. Ward officials will set up week-long testing camps at specific locations in their wards where citizens can get themselves tested. Antigen kits are being used more for Covid tests than RT-PCR, as the results of the former are out within 15-20 minutes.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “The idea behind this is early detection and treatment of comorbid patients. Senior citizens should be given early treatment for which detecting the virus in time is important. Further, we will also conduct testing of senior citizens beyond containment zones and sealed buildings.”

Sanjog Kabre, assistant municipal commissioner of P North ward (Malad), said, “With more cases in high-rises, we are setting up camps outside housing societies for Covid testing. Prior to this, our daily testing number was around 100-150. We will now push it up to 500 daily tests, including antigen kits. We are also visiting workplaces of frontline staff and conducting antigen tests there.”

Recently, the civic body narrowed down its focus to 10 administrative wards, which account for 46% of Mumbai’s total. The plan was to increase testing and deploy more personnel to visit containment zones, among other measures, in these wards. The wards that have been selected on the basis of their Covid-19 cases growth rate, doubling rate, positivity rate and fatality rate are R-North (Dahisar), R-South (Kandivli), R-Central (Borivli), S (Bhandup), N (Ghatkopar), T (Mulund), G-North (Dadar-Mahim), M-East (Govandi), P-North (Malad) and L (Kurla).

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 931 Covid-19 cases with total infected cases in the city reaching 130,410, followed by 49 deaths taking the toll to 7,222, according to the state health department data. As per BMC’s data, of the 49 deaths, three were of patients below 40 years of age, 31 of patients above 60 years, and 15 patients were between 40 and 60 years. The data further stated that 892 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 105,193 patients have been treated and discharged so far. The number of active patients in the city is 17,704. Further, total Covid tests done till Monday stood at 6.63 lakh. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported four new cases on Tuesday. The tally of the slum is 2,676.