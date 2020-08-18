Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC to test those above 50 years in containment zones

BMC to test those above 50 years in containment zones

High-risk contacts will also be tested; earlier, BMC proactively tested only symptomatic patients

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:32 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Starting this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started to proactively conduct Covid-19 tests – both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests – on citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities living in containment zones and sealed buildings. Along with senior citizens, high-risk contacts from these areas will also be tested.

So far, only symptomatic patients were being proactively tested by BMC. However, new directives by the municipal commissioner ordered such tests on asymptomatic senior citizens as well as high-risk contacts.

All 24 administrative wards have been asked to scale up their daily Covid testings. Ward officials will set up week-long testing camps at specific locations in their wards where citizens can get themselves tested. Antigen kits are being used more for Covid tests than RT-PCR, as the results of the former are out within 15-20 minutes.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “The idea behind this is early detection and treatment of comorbid patients. Senior citizens should be given early treatment for which detecting the virus in time is important. Further, we will also conduct testing of senior citizens beyond containment zones and sealed buildings.”



Sanjog Kabre, assistant municipal commissioner of P North ward (Malad), said, “With more cases in high-rises, we are setting up camps outside housing societies for Covid testing. Prior to this, our daily testing number was around 100-150. We will now push it up to 500 daily tests, including antigen kits. We are also visiting workplaces of frontline staff and conducting antigen tests there.”

Recently, the civic body narrowed down its focus to 10 administrative wards, which account for 46% of Mumbai’s total. The plan was to increase testing and deploy more personnel to visit containment zones, among other measures, in these wards. The wards that have been selected on the basis of their Covid-19 cases growth rate, doubling rate, positivity rate and fatality rate are R-North (Dahisar), R-South (Kandivli), R-Central (Borivli), S (Bhandup), N (Ghatkopar), T (Mulund), G-North (Dadar-Mahim), M-East (Govandi), P-North (Malad) and L (Kurla).

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 931 Covid-19 cases with total infected cases in the city reaching 130,410, followed by 49 deaths taking the toll to 7,222, according to the state health department data. As per BMC’s data, of the 49 deaths, three were of patients below 40 years of age, 31 of patients above 60 years, and 15 patients were between 40 and 60 years. The data further stated that 892 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 105,193 patients have been treated and discharged so far. The number of active patients in the city is 17,704. Further, total Covid tests done till Monday stood at 6.63 lakh. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported four new cases on Tuesday. The tally of the slum is 2,676.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Aug 19, 2020 04:10 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 19, 2020 04:03 IST
Govt jobs to be reserved for state residents: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 19, 2020 03:26 IST
Visva Bharati seeks CBI probe into clashes
Aug 19, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.