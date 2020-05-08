BMC to try Ayurvedic meds to shield frontline staff from virus

After giving anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to frontline workers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to try Ayurvedic treatment as prophylactic medicine for health workers and police personnel who come in direct contact with Covid-19 patients and are actively involved in containing the virus’ spread.

“We have been approached by Ayurvedic doctors to consider other forms of treatment. So, we have formed a committee to look into its effectiveness and give us a suggestion on its usage,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

This move comes in the wake of reports that Kerala has begun clinical trials for Zingivir-H, an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Kerala-based Pankajakasthuri Herbal Research Foundation to treat respiratory infections, viral fever and acute viral bronchitis. The Clinical Trial Registry of India has approved Zingivir-H for trial on Covid-19 patients.

Ayurvedic practitioners believe Ayurveda the potential to offer both preventive and curative treatments for Covid-19. “It is important to explore all possibilities. Ayurveda is the oldest medical treatment and has good potential in developing immunity among people. In fact, the Union health ministry has also suggested the same,” said Dr Surendra Mahate, an Ayurvedic doctor.

At present, BMC is providing HCQ and Arsenic album 30 to frontline workers. However, scientific reports from abroad have suggested that many who were given this treatment developed side effects like hair loss, skin rash and headaches.

“All these drugs are being given under corporate social responsibility activity and are preventive measures to control the infection. We have also requested the Ayush department to provide more homeopathy medicines,” said a health officer from the BMC.

Dr Avinash Bondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, said there was no concrete evidence to suggest HCQ, Arsenic album 30 or Zingivir-H could be preventatives. “The BMC is trying every possible way to save its frontline warriors from contracting infection. But as studies on these medicines are still underway, it is too early to comment,” said Dr. Bondwe.