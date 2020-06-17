Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC wants to give Remdesivir to 1K patients a month

BMC wants to give Remdesivir to 1K patients a month

To bring down the city’s Covid-19 fatality rate of 5.2%, which has seen a steady rise in the past two weeks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to administer...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:47 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

To bring down the city’s Covid-19 fatality rate of 5.2%, which has seen a steady rise in the past two weeks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to administer Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Ebola, to at least 1,000 patients a month.

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal said he would make the request at the video conference between state governments and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, before the meet. At the conference, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requested the prime minister to expedite permissions to use three drugs to treat Covid-19 positive patients, including Remdesivir.

“Let me give it to 1,000 patients a month. Remdesivir has proved very effective and its use will help Mumbai considerably bring down its fatality rate. I also want it to be easily available at cheap rates, to be administered to poor patients, who cannot easily afford it. Today, it is not available. In fact I am mentioning let the drug be available at every chemist. Let common man have access to it. This is one way of saving lives. Currently, the drug costs ₹1,60,000 per patient.”

The increase in Mumbai’s fatality rate over the past two weeks has been a cause for concern for BMC. The rate stood at 3.2% on June 1, and rose to 3.7% by June 15. However, after the state government reconciled death figures on Tuesday, adding 862 deaths to Mumbai’s cumulative toll, the mortality has gone up to 5.2%.



Remdesivir has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to be used for Covid-19 patients on compassionate grounds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 fatalities on China side: US report
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
We don’t want to see more clashes: Beijing
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
ITBP asked to keep eye on border activity
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
Heat stress during summer reduces milk production in livestock, say experts at Ludhiana’s GADVASU
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.