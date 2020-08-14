Sections
Home / Mumbai News / BMC withdraws order removing HoD at Mumbai’s Seth GS Medical College

BMC withdraws order removing HoD at Mumbai’s Seth GS Medical College

After receiving a rap from the Bombay high court (HC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday withdrew its order to remove Dr Deepa Kane from the post of...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:46 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

After receiving a rap from the Bombay high court (HC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday withdrew its order to remove Dr Deepa Kane from the post of professor and head of the cardiac anaesthesia department (HoD) of Seth GS Medical College, attached to KEM Hospital.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, who represented the civic body, on Wednesday informed the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Madhav Jamdar that the order will be withdrawn and a fresh decision will be taken by the additional municipal commissioner after hearing Dr Kane and Dr Sanjeeta Umbarkar, on whose complaint the former was removed from the post.

Dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, had issued the order on July 27, removing Dr Kane from the post. She was appointed on the post on December 3, 2019. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Dr Umbarkar, an associate professor in the department, alleging that Dr Kane lacked the necessary educational qualifications and experience in cardiac anaesthesia.

However, when Dr Kane moved HC, BMC claimed that she was removed from the post of HoD because the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) had withdrawn approval for her appointment.



MUHS counsel, advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar, on the other hand, pointed out that the approval was withdrawn based on two communications received from BMC, in January and February 2020, informing the university about purported deficiencies in Dr Kane’s qualifications and experience. Govilkar added that it was not an independent decision of the university, and was completely based on the communications.

HC was irked to note that Dr Umbarkar had filed three complaints and representations with the dean of KEM Hospital, additional municipal commissioner and MUHS. Several communications had been exchanged between them, but at no point was Dr Kane informed about the complaints against her.

On the contrary, her lawyer advocate Rohaan Cama pointed out that even after repeatedly approaching the authorities for specifics about her dismissal, she was not provided any information. “This is complete malafide... This is not the way to deal with doctors and professors,” the bench had said earlier, after it was pointed out that all the steps and action was taken behind Kane’s back, in complete breach of the principles of natural justice.

The judges were also annoyed to note that Dr Deshmukh, the then HoD, was the one who had signed Kane’s experience certificate, yet he has questioned the same document.

The court has allowed the civic body to take a fresh decision on the issue after granting the opportunity of hearing to both sides. However, it has clarified that till then, Dr Kane will be back on the post held by her. HC also ordered that the fresh decision of the additional municipal commissioner will not be implemented for two weeks if it is adverse to the HoD, cardiac anaesthesia.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facing flak, Chandigarh admn ropes in councillors to tackle Covid
Aug 14, 2020 02:08 IST
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
Aug 14, 2020 01:56 IST
Montek report to Punjab govt: Punjab’s free power policy highly regressive, benefits only big farmers
Aug 14, 2020 01:58 IST
Maruti Suzuki aims to increase sales volumes of mid-size SUVs
Aug 14, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.