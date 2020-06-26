Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Boat with 10K litres of diesel seized, accused flee

Boat with 10K litres of diesel seized, accused flee

In a major crackdown against diesel mafia operation in sea around the Mumbai harbour, the property cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch along with the Port zone team...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:18 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

In a major crackdown against diesel mafia operation in sea around the Mumbai harbour, the property cell of Mumbai Police’s crime branch along with the Port zone team conducted surveillance and patrolling on Thursday wee hours and seized a boat and 10,000 litres of diesel. Four to five accused who were on a boat managed to flee.

Police got information that some people from Dadar village in Raigad are involved in diesel smuggling. They brought diesel from cargo ships in Uran at a low price, three times lower than the market rate, and sold to fishermen and others at slightly less than market price, said police inspector Kedari Pawar of the property cell.

Following the tip-off, a police team of property cell along with Port zone hired a private boat and started conducting surveillance and patrolling and around 2am on Thursday spotted a suspicious boat. Police then chased the boat from Hay Bunder to till Ghaslet Bunder, added Pawar.

The accused then left the boat in mangroves, jumped into water and fled. There were four to five people on the boat, said Pawar.



“The boat and around 10,000 litres of diesel have been seized. After inquiring with the people in the village, we have identified two accused, Jahangir and Gulam,” said Pawar. The police are trying to identify the other accused and nab them, added a police officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dadumajra waste processing plant: Possession to remain with Chandigarh MC
Jun 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says
Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.