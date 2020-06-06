Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Bodies of two waiters found in water tank of hotel; one held

Bodies of two waiters found in water tank of hotel; one held

A 30-year-old waiter from a hotel at Mira Road (West), was arrested from Pune on Friday evening for murdering two of his colleagues on June 1. Decomposed bodies of the waiters with stab injuries were...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:47 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 30-year-old waiter from a hotel at Mira Road (West), was arrested from Pune on Friday evening for murdering two of his colleagues on June 1. Decomposed bodies of the waiters with stab injuries were found inside the water tank of the hotel in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, 48-year-old Haresh Shetty and Naresh Pandit, 52, had stab wounds and head injuries. “The suspect, Kallu Jadhav, who also worked at the same hotel has been arrested from Pune. We will interrogate him to find the motive behind the murder once he reaches Mira Road station,” said Shantaram Walvi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Mira Road station.

According to Gangadhar Shetty, owner of the hotel, he received a call from the Haresh’s phone informing him about the murder on Thursday night.

“Due to the lockdown, the establishment was shut but the staff stayed inside the rooms of the hotel,” said Shetty. The police traced the number and the call was made from some location near Nallasopara. The murder was committed on June 1 and the bodies were dumped inside the 10,000 litre tank, used to store water for use of the hotel and the municipality, said police.



The bodies were fished out by the Mira Bhayander civic fire brigade personnel around 1am on Friday. More than four persons could be involved in the crime. Police is scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years
Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST
E ward doubling rate is 42 days; BMC says because of testing
Jun 06, 2020 00:52 IST
About 12 lakh migrants return home from Maharashtra
Jun 06, 2020 00:51 IST
2 weeks of relaxations crucial: BMC
Jun 06, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.