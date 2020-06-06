Bodies of two waiters found in water tank of hotel; one held

A 30-year-old waiter from a hotel at Mira Road (West), was arrested from Pune on Friday evening for murdering two of his colleagues on June 1. Decomposed bodies of the waiters with stab injuries were found inside the water tank of the hotel in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, 48-year-old Haresh Shetty and Naresh Pandit, 52, had stab wounds and head injuries. “The suspect, Kallu Jadhav, who also worked at the same hotel has been arrested from Pune. We will interrogate him to find the motive behind the murder once he reaches Mira Road station,” said Shantaram Walvi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Mira Road station.

According to Gangadhar Shetty, owner of the hotel, he received a call from the Haresh’s phone informing him about the murder on Thursday night.

“Due to the lockdown, the establishment was shut but the staff stayed inside the rooms of the hotel,” said Shetty. The police traced the number and the call was made from some location near Nallasopara. The murder was committed on June 1 and the bodies were dumped inside the 10,000 litre tank, used to store water for use of the hotel and the municipality, said police.

The bodies were fished out by the Mira Bhayander civic fire brigade personnel around 1am on Friday. More than four persons could be involved in the crime. Police is scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel.