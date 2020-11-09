Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Body found in Kalwa creek in Thane

Body found in Kalwa creek in Thane

The body of a man in his 40s was found at the immersion ghat at Vitawa in Kalwa on Monday afternoon. Police have registered an accidental death report, while the investigation...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:08 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The body of a man in his 40s was found at the immersion ghat at Vitawa in Kalwa on Monday afternoon. Police have registered an accidental death report, while the investigation to establish the identity and cause of death of the person is underway.

Kalwa police suspect that the man may have died by suicide, however, they have not recovered evidence of the same. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire brigade recovered the body and handed it over to Kalwa police station. “We have sent the body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for post mortem. We are yet to identity the deceased; once we do so, we will have a clear idea on cause of death,” said an officer from Kalwa police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

Couple held for drug peddling in Ludhiana
Nov 09, 2020 23:13 IST
Drug smuggling case: STF initiates proceedings to attach property of former sarpanch
Nov 09, 2020 23:12 IST
Anti-begging drive in Ludhiana to start on Nov 11
Nov 09, 2020 23:11 IST
Two killed, one injured as SUV rams auto in Chirag Delhi
Nov 09, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.